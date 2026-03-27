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Islamic Diplomacy | Türkiye’s pivot, Pakistan’s mediation leave India on sidelines

Islamic Diplomacy | Türkiye’s pivot, Pakistan’s mediation leave India on sidelines

The Iran war has unexpectedly revived Islamic diplomacy, with Pakistan, Egypt, and Türkiye driving new peace initiatives across regions
K P Nayar
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 10:53 IST
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 10:53 IST
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