A ‘happy’ Israel is spreading unhappiness

Bombing Gaza

But a dark force came out of the belly of the land on which the nation of Israel has been juxtaposed, and created a hell on earth. Hamas has been birthed in that petridish of dispossession and endless war. This explosion of terrifying and merciless violence from Hamas comes from decades of being pushed against the barricades, out of homes, hidden behind high walls that the Israeli State has built in what has been described as the world’s largest open-air prison — Gaza.

Hamas came out of the undertow of Israel that has been built on the misery of Palestinians. Many Israeli commentators are saying so as it is a society that guarantees freedom of speech, protest, and assembly for its own even if they are at odds with the policies of the Right-wing Benjamin Netanyahu government, (that faced huge protests earlier this year over judicial reforms designed to give Netanyahu relief in corruption cases).

Freedom to protest and critique could have added to Israeli’s overall satisfaction with their lives before October 7. Journalist-author Gideon Levy talks of the invasion of Gaza being Israel’s biggest war crime and says that he faces no threats but it is a difference of opinion. The day after the Hamas attack, the Israeli daily Haaretz blamed Netanyahu for “a government of dispossession and annexation” and for trying to ignore the existence of Palestinians.

The most brilliant analysis is coming out of Israel itself, noting that Hamas took revenge on all Jews while Israel is wreaking a bloody vengeance on all Palestinians and it’s a dark tunnel for a people who have historical memory of the Holocaust. Day in and out we now see dead or wounded or orphaned children and bombed-out buildings in the apocalypse unfolding. Entire families are being wiped out. The death toll in this round has surpassed all previous Hamas-Israel wars. It is terrifying.

There is a perception that the United States has given a carte blanche to Israel that has an existential dependence on the former; in the process, there is an opinion that the US is alienating the Global South. Yet, just as Israel does have a diversity of opinion, there have been large protests across the world in nations that were promoters of Israel’s creation in 1948 and fiercely back it today. In London, Paris, and New York there have been mass demonstrations demanding a ceasefire, and condemning Israel’s overkill.