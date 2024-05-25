Israel: Increasingly isolated

Still to be discussed, meanwhile, is the low-intensity conflict that has been underway between Israel and another Iran proxy in the shape of Lebanon-based Hezbollah. Daily rockets from within Lebanon have forced tens of thousands of Israeli civilians to flee their homes in the north of their country and seek refuge wherever possible. Israelis say an all-out war with Hezbollah is not a matter of if, but when. This next conflict is simply a matter of timing, because Israeli refugees will only return to their homes when Hezbollah has been neutralised.