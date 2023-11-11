Israel will smash Hamas. What then?

For its part, the PA say if it does ever return to Gaza, it must be within the wider context of establishing an independent Palestinian State that includes the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem. Neighbouring Arab countries, specifically Egypt and Jordan, are just as reluctant to play any role in a new Gaza administration that replaces Hamas. For these countries, any such future role of helping to administer Gaza amounts to a massive headache. They would have the responsibility of looking after hundreds of thousands of refugees, including surviving extremists, as well as overseeing the rebuilding of devastated areas.