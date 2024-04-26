It’s a question of jobs, stupid! 

What is the significance of the ongoing stock market boom like Sensex hitting 75,000 in April 2024, relative to 50,000 in 2021 and 10,000 in 2006? First, a booming stock market is mostly the result of net buying of existing shares in the secondary market rather than the issue of new shares which represents new investment that holds the key to GDP growth. Second, Sensex consists of the top 30 companies in terms of market capitalization. So, if big corporates expand at the expense of medium and small-size firms, overall production may not increase but Sensex would go on rising. Third, in India, the participants in the stock market are mostly affluent people and more recently some young professionals investing in mutual funds through the SIP route. The low-income people are virtually absent in equity markets and depend solely on wage income, which is getting squeezed. Thus, in the prevailing Indian context, a booming stock market cannot be a reliable indicator of either real growth or a wider distribution of wealth. In fact, in the Covid years, Sensex was booming, despite (big) negative GDP growth.