It’s not Tesla in BYD’s sights. It’s the whole car industry

This milestone if anything underplays BYD’s growing might. Throw in trucks, buses and plug-in hybrids that use gasoline engines to extend their largely battery-powered range, and BYD’s sales total is 75 per cent higher than the number for pure battery cars, at 918,807. More importantly, on almost every financial metric, the Chinese company is either advancing on, or overtaking its American rival — with its gaze already set on the wider car industry.

While many competitors have struggled amid the wave of discounting that’s hit the EV sector over the past year, BYD has prospered. In contrast to Tesla, which racked up years of losses before turning profitable in 2019, it has hardly ever posted negative operating income — and in the September quarter came within a whisker of the reinvigorated US company’s $1.76 billion result. By owning its own battery supply-chain and focusing on cheaper, less zippy cells that use abundant iron and phosphate instead of scarce cobalt and nickel, it’s managed to lift margins even as materials costs rose.