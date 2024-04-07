It’s our democracy, stupid!

The BJP-led NDA government had prepared the legal ground to allow for these shocking new provisions. The Finance Act, 2016, amended the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010, to let foreign companies with a stake in Indian entities to donate to political parties in India for the first time. The following year, the Representation of People’s Act, 1951, was amended to allow political parties to keep their political donors anonymous. The Companies Act, 2013, was amended to permit companies to donate unlimited amounts of money, no matter whether the companies were making profits or losses themselves, which made possible the disturbing option of shell companies being set up to finance political parties. The Income Tax Act, 1961, which exempted political parties from paying tax on receiving funds above Rs 20,000 provided they shared the details of the donations, was also amended to make this requirement inapplicable for Electoral Bonds.