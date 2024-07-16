J D Vance isn’t ready for the memes

By Jessica Karl
Today’s Agenda
- J D Vance gets asked.
- America’s very violent past.
- Esport players get harassed.
- A new CEO? That was fast.
Sickos, all of you
Saturday’s assassination attempt on Donald Trump confirmed the obvious: The nation is sick. And it has been for a long time.
Less than an hour after shots rang out at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, social media was inundated with memes. Memes about getting ear piercings at Claire’s. Memes about your worst uncle.
Memes about Martin Luther King Jr and John Wilkes Booth. Memes that traveled as fast, if not faster, as the video of the calamity, which Tim O’Brien says “raced across mobile phones, social media platforms and TV screens shortly after shots were fired”.
And the image of Trump, bloodied and raising his fist to the crowd as secret service agents held him back, instantly became 2024’s version of Washington Crossing the Delaware.
Yet when Emanuel Gottlieb Leutze painted that oil-on-canvas in 1851, there were no iPhones or New York Times alerts. Likewise, when Ronald Reagan survived a failed assassination 43 years ago, voters relied on word-of-mouth, TV, radio and newspapers.
“In that regard, the Trump shooting is even further removed from John F. Kennedy’s assassination in 1963; further still, of course, from Abraham Lincoln’s in 1865,” Tim says.
Yet “the US has been a violent country since its founding,” he argues. “The arc of brutality connecting the Civil War era to the Trump era is more direct than the communication and technological gaps separating them suggest".
To end America’s “history of savagery,” as Tim calls it, we must indeed “cool down” violent rhetoric and physical threats. And we must contend with the ease with which mass-killing machines can turn words of hatred into violence with a press of a trigger.
“There is only one thing that differentiates Thomas Matthew Crooks, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, the man the FBI says is responsible for the shooting, from millions of other Americans who didn’t try to kill an ex-president: He added a loaded gun to his problems and brought the whole mess to a violent climax,” Francis Wilkinson writes.
As 50,000 people gather at the Republican National Convention this week, the Second Amendment will no doubt be a topic of discussion, as will the dismissal of the former president’s classified documents case. Trump and his new VP pick, JD Vance, could harness this moment to pivot the nation in a more peaceful direction.
But will they? Considering Vance was one of many MAGA-teers blaming Biden for the assassination attempt, Patricia Lopez has little faith in his abilities to tone down the Trumpiness. Here’s hoping the Hillbilly Elegy author proves her wrong.
Bonus GOP Reading, “American conservatism — especially the Trumpian version that the party is going to embrace in Milwaukee — looks worryingly like [Boris] Johnson’s concoction of four and a half years ago,” John Micklethwait and Adrian Wooldridge warn.
The Tories — no longer in power after steering the UK for 14 years — broke the two most basic electoral promises of modern conservatism: competent leadership and small government. It’s a lesson in how not to restore the confidence of conservative voters.
Sexist sports
I watched Wimbledon for the tennis, sure. But the serves in the stands?! That’s where the real game is. There was Charli XCX. The Princess of Wales. Zendaya (duh). Jamie Dornan and Paul Mescal. I honestly can’t tell you who won! But the outfits were delicious.
Yet at the other major sporting event of the month — haha no, not the Euros or the Copa America — spectators were mainly online. Saudi Arabia’s first-ever Esports World Cup had a $60 million prize pool, only $4 million less than the Wimbledon pot.
Yet unlike the tennis tournament, Adam Minter says it’s “the esports event’s prize money is not awarded equally to male and female players. Of its 22 matches, there’s only one — Mobile Legends: Bang Bang or ML:BB — reserved for women.”
And it’s not just the World Cup with a problem. In 2023, male esports players took home around $179 million in prize money. Women, meanwhile, landed a paltry $2.4 million. The root cause for the gamer pay gap, is — shocker!!! — sexism.
“It’s not uncommon for female players to be asked to leave games after male players realise they’re playing with or against women,” Adam writes. What’s the solution here?
Adam suggests tournaments should require all-male teams to be more inclusive. If they refuse to let women join their ranks, it’s game over. Simple as that.
Telltale charts
Burberry’s been in the trenches both literally and figuratively for over a decade. But things appear to be getting decidedly worse. Just this morning, CEO Jonathan Akeroyd got the boot after a third profit warning.
“Turning things around has clearly been difficult,” Andrea Felsted writes, “but the sudden CEO switch is shortsighted”.
Akeroyd “took the helm at a time when luxury sales were sliding after three years of blockbuster growth”. New efforts to make the brand more “inclusive and democratic” completely undermine the previous goal to take it upmarket.
Smaller bite.
Credit: Bloomberg Photo
Despite England’s nine-year onshore wind ban — a policy that Lara Williams say took Labour only 72 hours to dump — the world managed to double its wind turbine energy generation between 2018 and 2023.
The same cannot be said about hydro power. David Fickling notes how “the hydroelectric dams that generate about one-seventh of the world’s electricity stood still” through that same time period — evidence of a dry spell we can’t afford to ignore.
Still water.
Credit: Bloomberg Photo
