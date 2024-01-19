Jaishankar’s visit to Iran and playing the long game

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Tehran on January 14-15 has much more to it than meets the eye. The shades of grey inlaid in the visit have been obfuscated further by the Iranian missile strikes on Pakistan a day after Jaishankar returned to New Delhi.

There is no evidence so far to suggest that there was any connection between the Jaishankar’s visit and Iran’s decision to strike inside Pakistan. Within India, however, public attention in the coming days will be on the escalating tensions between Iran and Pakistan after the latter retaliated on January 18 with rockets and drones.