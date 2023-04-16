Jambavan, the legend, and coach and mentor

During a recent informal conversation with industry colleagues, I was struck that Jambavan is not well known despite playing important roles in the Ramayana and the Mahabharata.

Surprisingly, even these great epics carry little information on Jambavan, who is accepted as one of the immortals and is believed to be an early human born directly of Brahma, the creator. The word Jamba has been interpreted as the Rose Apple, and Jambavan as someone from a forest of Rose Apples. He is also said to be named after Jambudvipa, synonymous with India. In Dravidian languages, jamba means pride or swagger, and Jambavan (and this interpretation is my own and uncorroborated) would be a proud, larger-than-life man.

Jambavan was a wise minister of Sugriva, the Vanara King, in the Ramayana. He also mentored and coached many, including the mighty Vanara warrior, and another immortal, Hanuman. As we are in the corporate appraisal month, it is worth retelling the story of Hanuman, the mentee, and Jambavan, the mentor:

l Hanuman, the mighty Vanara warrior, stood on the southern coast of India, staring across the vast ocean that separated him from Lanka. Sugriva had chosen him to find and rescue Rama’s wife, Sita, whom Ravana, the King of Lanka, had abducted. But doubt crept into Hanuman’s mind as he gazed at the tumultuous waters before him. How could he possibly leap across this incredible expanse of water?

l Just then, Hanuman felt a reassuring hand on his shoulder. He turned to see Jambavan standing beside him. Jambavan had been watching Hanuman and knew what was troubling him. “Do not doubt yourself, Hanuman,” he said. “You are the son of Vayu, the god of wind. You have the strength to move mountains and the speed to race across the sky. So, remember your true power and believe in yourself.”

l With those words, Jambavan began to coach Hanuman. Jambavan reminded Hanuman of his many accomplishments, bravery and strength, and the times he had overcome significant obstacles. Hanuman listened carefully, feeling his self-doubt begin to fade away. Finally, Hanuman closed his eyes and visualised himself soaring across the ocean, feeling the salty air on his face and the wind rushing through his hair. He saw himself leaping over the hills and valleys that dotted the coastline, feeling the Vanara army cheering him on and Jambavan beside him in spirit.

l With renewed confidence, Hanuman opened his eyes and took a deep breath. He ran towards the water’s edge, his powerful legs propelling him forward with incredible speed. Hanuman launched into the air with a mighty leap, soaring high above the waves. The ocean seemed to hold him up in caring hands, delivering him to the coast of Lanka. Finally, Hanuman was ready to begin his quest to find Sita.

l As Hanuman embarked on his journey, Jambavan watched him go with a proud smile. He knew that Hanuman would succeed and that his belief in himself had made all the difference.

From that day on, Hanuman’s leap across the ocean symbolised the power of self-belief and the importance of having a coach to guide you.

The focus on strengths, reminding the individual of being in the ‘flow’, past successes, having a vision for the individual bigger than what the individual thinks is possible, and helping the individual visualise success are all great contemporary lessons for a manager from the legend that was Jambavan. But equally important is the ability of the mentee to listen, modify, and respond to the guidance, which Hanuman showcased!

(The former CTO of Tata Group and founder of AI company Myelin Foundry is driven to peel off known facts to discover unknown layers. @Gkatragadda)