Jesus in the Islamic imagination

When Jesus passed by a town, its inhabitants lamented that their fruit trees had become worm-ridden. He told them, “You can rid this problem yourselves. While planting tree saplings, you fill the pit with the soil first and then pour water to it. This is not the way to do it. You should pour water on the roots of the sapling and then put earth over it. Then the worms cannot destroy the tree.” The people of the town did as they were told and the problem did not appear again.