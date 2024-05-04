Justice for all

In capitalist governance, each dollar gives an additional vote. In a democracy, every citizen, millionaire or pauper, must have an equal vote. The conflict between capitalism and democracy is a conflict between two fundamental principles of governance: property rights and human rights. The capitalist approach to PPPs (public-private partnerships) results in infrastructure which primarily serves the rich. It creates freeways -- which common people riding on two-wheelers are forbidden to use, and which pedestrians cannot safely cross -- to make travel quicker and safer for rich people. The rich resist tax increases to fund infrastructure for public use. They build gated communities for themselves, in which they pay for their own private services of security and 24X7 power and water supply. They lose sight of the needs of the people living outside their walls. It must be noted here that laws of inheritance of private property are founded on the primacy of property rights, rather than basic human rights.