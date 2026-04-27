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Justice in the time of algorithms

When it comes to AI, courts must be better prepared to manage risks posed by a technology that is in a perpetual state of improvement
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 20:34 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 20:34 IST
Artificial IntelligenceOpinionGujarat High CourtIn Perspective

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