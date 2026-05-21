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Justice, language and the burden of restraint

Justice, language and the burden of restraint

Language reveals thinking and often builds the ground for what might follow.
Jagdish Rattanani
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 22:04 IST
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CJISupreme CourtOpinionCommentLanguageCockroachUnemployed youth

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