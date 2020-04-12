Kaliyuga, saar, Coronayuga! Please wash your hands

Tradition tells us that different kinds of texts teach us moral lessons differently. The scriptures are compared to a lord and master, or your boss, if you will, who simply commands you to do something. The epics are said to be like a friend who counsels you into some course of action; and poetry is like a lover, who gently coaxes you into doing as she suggests. This is likely why we go back to stories and poetry in fraught times.

We build, narrate, and return to stories to make sense of our own lives. In times of crisis like the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant global lockdowns, no wonder the Ramayana and Mahabharata are in the news so much. With the popular television series based on the epics playing every day on the television, many of us are discovering and rediscovering the epics to much hilarity. Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro recently requested India for supplies of hydroxychloroquine by comparing India to Hanuman rescuing Lakshmana (Brazil) with the Sanjivani herb.

The coronavirus has been compared to any number of demons, and the lockdown to a war, in the rhetoric of politicians and world leaders, as well as in the news and on social media. Legend goes that when the goddess was battling with the asuras to protect the gods, there emerged Raktabija, an asura who posed a particularly difficult challenge. When even a single drop of his blood touched the ground, thousands of asuras, equal to him in might and power, rose from that blood. However much the goddess wounded him in battle, the might of his army only grew. Finally, the goddess manifested as the fearsome Kali, who licked the blood of Raktabija before it could touch the ground. Nice analogy to the exponential spread of the coronavirus, isn’t it? The moral of the story: Don’t mess with Raktabija if you don’t have Kali to fight your battles for you.

Another interesting parallel is the episode of the Narayanastra from the Mahabharata. When Ashwatthama, the son of Drona, releases this missile in the war, the Pandavas are in great trouble because there is no missile that could counteract the effects of the Narayanastra. As it blazes on, Krishna advises them that the only way to combat it is to put down all their weapons and surrender to it. Krishna’s idea is met with resistance from Bhima, but finally, the strategy works when every single warrior throws down his weapons. That seems to be pretty much what we are doing in the lockdown.

Finally, we have my favourite story that no one has caught on to yet. The Mahabharata tells us that the evil Kali -- not the goddess with the long ‘a’ and long ‘i’, but the personification of the dark and depressing age we live in -- bore a grudge against the king Nala. Unfortunately for Kali, until Nala did something wrong, Kali would have no way of entering into him and messing up his life. So, Kali waited patiently for twelve years, watching Nala for the slightest hint of wrongdoing. Kali’s patience was rewarded when Nala once answered nature’s call and cleaned up, but did his rituals without washing his feet. Kali got his chance, possessed Nala, and then made him take a series of bad decisions that resulted in exile and losing his wife. So you know what I am saying — wash your hands (and feet too, if you like) with soap for twenty seconds, and don’t touch your face, please.