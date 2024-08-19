Kamala Harris and Black women redefine what’s normal

In speeches, Harris often quotes Gopalan, a breast cancer researcher who immigrated to the US from India, as saying: “You may be the first to do many things. Make sure you’re not the last.”

Ours is a nation that regularly traffics in racism and sexism (and all sorts of -isms) and opportunistically gloms on concepts like “diversity” and “equity” before ditching them at the first sign of inconvenience. Glass ceilings are real. But at the same time, with this presidential election, something has changed.

Somehow, Harris went from an unpopular political afterthought to a beloved political rock star within hours of President Biden dropping his reelection bid and endorsing her. Even thousands of White women and “White dudes” — not usually known for showing up for candidates of color — raised millions of dollars for the Harris on Zoom calls while also talking about how they need to show up for non-White candidates.

To explain what’s happening, many have looked to former President Barack Obama, arguing that Harris is merely rebuilding the coalition that put him in the White House. But that’s overly simplistic and not new.

Harris worked on Obama’s first campaign and was cast by many in the Democratic Party as his political successor, even while serving as California’s attorney general and US senator. She surely believed in “hope” and “change.” But Black people know the promises and the disappointments of the Obama years all too well.