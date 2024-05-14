Kanhaiya Kumar, Congress, and the village on fire

An interesting choice

Kumar joined the Congress a year after Delhi was hit by communal violence which took the lives of over 50 people. Most of the violence was in North-East Delhi, and Kumar is contesting as the Congress’ candidate for the May 25 polls from the North-East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

A lot has changed since then. In 2021, it was not clear that there would be a credible challenge to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the national level. It is not just Kumar, but the Congress too has changed since then.

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, in which Kumar occupied a prominent space, has moved the political and social discourse of Indian democracy. Gandhi’s declaration of ‘Daro matt’ (do not be afraid) decisively shifted the narrative of oppositional politics in India. The arrest of Opposition leaders, the blocking of Congress’ access to its funds, and the limited (and at times biased) media coverage received by the Congress and other Opposition parties, show the ruling BJP’s strength.

Given this, fielding Kumar as a candidate from the North-East Delhi seat is an interesting choice for the Congress. The Congress has the odds stacked against it having last won the seat in 2009. However, it did pull off a surprise win in the 2022 MCD elections in the area, with AAP voters punishing the party for Arvind Kejriwal’s inability to confront the violence of the riots. This poses a tricky situation: the typical AAP voter in the Delhi assembly elections votes for the BJP in the general elections. With Kejriwal being sent to jail (and now on bail), the challenge for the Congress is to push AAP voters to turn against Modi’s BJP.