Kanneda to Canada

Marriages provide a platform to meet friends and relatives that you have met long ago, crack jokes, dance and fill your social calendar. During the Diwali vacation I received a marriage invitation from a friend who resides in our neighbourhood at Nabha. I had a chance, once again, to taste a delicious sweet; a marriage invitation to open and schedule my social calendar. Generally, a box of sweets comes with the invitation card. The wedding card was beautifully crafted and I opened the card to read: “Harpreet Kaur Canada weds Jashandeep Singh” (name changed). Before you, the readers, think of correcting me, let me explain. I know Kanneda is the proper Punjabi pronunciation of the word. On enquiry, I learnt that the bride was a permanent resident of Canada.

The current trend, as it has been for sometime, Canada is the first and the last choice of destination for the youth of Punjab.

I remember a funny story narrated by a Professor of Delhi University during a seminar where he was explaining the importance of diversity to nations. His story was actually a conversation between two powerful men -- Mr Obama (former president of the US) and Mr Trudeau (the current prime minister of Canada). The two met at a science conference and were amazed looking at a machine that predicted the future if you placed your palm on it. Both Mr Obama and Mr Trudeau were keen to see the future of their respective countries, 20 years hence and decided to test the machine. Here is how their conversation goes:

Trudeau: Mr. Obama, you should try your hand first.

Obama: Yes of course.

And places his palm on the machine (a detailed report comes out of the machine).

Trudeau: Mr. Obama, what are the interesting facts about the USA after 20 years?

Obama (smiling): The reports say that the USA is a happy and prosperous country and looks much more diverse as Mr Sun Xi, (of Chinese descent) is the president, Mr Ichiro (of Japanese descent) is the Vice-President and Mr. John (American origin) is the Chief Justice of the USA. Mr. Trudeau, your turn to see the future of your country.

Trudeau: Yes indeed. (Places his palm on the machine and out comes a long report).

Obama: Mr. Trudeau, I am sure that Canada is looking vibrant and prosperous after 20 years as it is today?

Mr Trudeau stays mum.

Obama: Mr Trudeau, is everything okay?

Trudeau mum again.

Obama: Mr. Trudeau, what does the report say?

Trudeau: Mr. President, I can’t read, it’s all written in Punjabi (a thunderous laughter from the leaders).