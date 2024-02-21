Karnataka budget: Stroke or masterstroke?

The CM’s thesis is simple and correct: growth without equality, dignity, and security is an undesirable goal for our people. The callous, chest-thumping of big economic numbers as a holy grail—like GDP of $5 trillion—as Narendra Modi and the BJP ministers have been doing, hides the fact that inequality is rising, jobs are scarce, and most of the growth and its benefits are going to a limited few. While this is unfair in itself, it is also problematic because of the undue power that goes with those benefits. For example, most of the media and political power are controlled by these few. The country’s resources serve their purpose, with a trickle down for the rest. The “common man” is left insecure about his livelihood, job, and dignity to be able to live without having to beg for the simple basics. Go out of your comfortable home and the security of your job, rental income, or investment income to the areas where millions of poor people live. See them struggle to pay school fees for their children’s education or hospital fees for their elderly parents’ care. Then you can understand the logic of the CM’s thesis. It is at the heart of our democracy and the intent of our Constitution.