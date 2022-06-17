Karnataka CM Bommai must step in on essential drugs

Government hospitals and primary health centres may be staring at an acute shortage of essential medicines as the state government has been unable to procure drugs in bulk, allegedly due to “non-cooperation” by manufacturers. The Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (KSMSCL), which is charged with the procurement of drugs, says it has stocks of only 50 of 450 essential medicines. Admittedly, the shortage is because the manufacturers have stopped responding to KSMSCL tenders. With the supply being hit, the government has now permitted District Health Officers (DHO) to procure essential drugs locally. This is not the first time in the recent past that hospitals are facing such a situation. Around the same time last year, as the patient load increased after hospitals resumed non-Covid services, there was a shortage of even basic drugs like paracetamol, antibiotics and insulin as the government had failed to release funds to buy them. The situation then was so bad that health centres did not even have stocks of tablets to be given to people who developed Covid vaccine-induced fever. The government does not seem to have learnt any lesson from that experience and now, when Covid positivity rate is once again increasing, hospitals are going through a similar shortage. It is usually the poor who are dependent on State-run hospitals and if the government is unable to ensure a steady flow of essential drugs for months together, one wonders how well prepared it is to handle a fourth wave of the pandemic, if it should materialise. Health Minister K Sudhakar and his officers must pull up their socks and get down to managing the situation better.

Drug manufacturers deny the KSMSCL’s charge of ‘non-cooperation’, and say that they are deterred from participating in the bidding process as the tender and payment processes are delayed by several months. Private hospitals that had treated patients under a government quota or scheme also have similar complaints. There is also the charge against the KSMSCL itself that it had delayed floating of tenders to enable a particular company, which had been blacklisted, to approach the court and get favourable orders. Has the “40% commission” malaise affected the KSMSCL, too? A complaint has been filed against the agency by a supplier accusing it of corruption, favouritism and malpractice.

Shortage of both essential and emergency drugs has been a constant complaint over the last two years. This perhaps needs Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s intervention as the rot in the system appears to be deep. The poor should not become victims of government insensitivity.