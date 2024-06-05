Karnataka: Congress regained ground lost since 1999

The Karnataka Lok Sabha election outcome reflects a trend that started in 2004, with the BJP always securing double-digits, and the Congress finding itself unable to do so in the state. Karnataka LS verdicts have often seen the electorate voting for the ruling party at the national level, though not necessarily for the same party in the Assembly polls. The major victory of the Congress in the 2023 Assembly polls and now that of the BJP in the 2024 LS pllss, seem to confirm this trend. The defeat of the BJP in the Assembly polls had to do with infighting, misgovernance, corruption, hate politics, and anti-incumbency. Central to the Congress win in the 2023 Assembly polls, on the other hand, were local issues and welfare guarantees, along with the perceived unity of the Congress leadership.