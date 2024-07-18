Karnataka government must revisit gig workers Bill, make it more inclusive

A core protection offered by the Bill is the provision of social welfare benefits for gig and platform workers through the means of collecting a welfare fee, which is a percentage payable by the aggregator on the pay received by a gig and platform worker per transaction. However, not only does the Bill bypass the full meaning of ‘per transaction’ and restrict it only to the part that deals with the pay of the gig and platform worker, it also does not spell out the welfare schemes guaranteed as an entitlement for the workers from the funds collected under it. The failures of the implementation of welfare schemes under the Building and Other Construction Workers Act, despite the collection of a massive corpus through cess, are widely documented. It would be a tragedy to allow a similar fate to befall this legislation.