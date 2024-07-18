Karnataka must embrace degree apprentices

It is impossible to predict where jobs will be created in the next 25 years for the same reason most people won’t buy a plane ticket from Bengaluru to Delhi for 2034; many things will change, the relationship between things will change, and an airline silly enough to sell tickets so far in advance will probably be dead. Yet, it’s impossible to attend a policy meeting about skill development without the discussion quickly veering towards commissioning a report to predict where jobs will be created till 2034. But the inability to predict hardly means an inability to prepare. Of course, Karnataka’s trajectory will not defy economic gravity; our road to mass prosperity lies in higher-productivity cities, sectors, firms, and citizens. But enabling degree apprentices — a tripartite contract between an employer, university, and kid — will make Karnataka’s skill system self-healing because these courses embrace five design principles: