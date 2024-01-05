Kashmir is coming to terms with its altered situation

The NC and the PDP are not revealing their poll strategies yet, but their previous election manifestos had been politically radical, and Article 370 figured prominently in them. Though the saffron party wants to come to power in the country’s only Muslim-majority region on its own, ideally with a Hindu chief minister, they know it is easier said than done. Despite six additional seats to Jammu, a BJP stronghold in the controversial delimitation exercise, and only one to Muslim majority Kashmir, the electoral arithmetic is still not in favour of the saffron party.