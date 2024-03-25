Kashmir's 'Delicious' losing out to red 'Italy'

One of the crucial and long-lasting impacts of the aforementioned trend would be the potential extinction of indigenous Kashmiri varieties of apples. Known for their distinct and exotic taste and fragrance, Kashmiri varieties like Ambur and Maharaji are among those found only in Kashmir. However, due to a lack of financial viability, their cultivation has already seen a reduction. “Kashmir’s indigenous variety, Kashmiri Ambur, is on the brink of extinction. We hardly see that variety nowadays. We Kashmiris had a very emotional bond with it. It surely is one of the tastiest apples in the world, and we should not lose it. But, with new varieties, it is tough to revive it,” said Dr Tariq, a plant pathologist and professor at Kashmir’s premier agriculture university, SKAUST. He further stressed maintaining a balance between traditional and new varieties. “If the whole traditional variety is replaced by a new HD variety, and if there is a sudden outbreak of some disease or mishap, it can wreak havoc on our industry since some outbreaks attack particular varieties only; hence, diversity is very important,” he said. “If new breeds take over our traditional orchards, the value of the Kashmiri apple will decrease. Our identity is our traditional apple. And we must preserve it,” said Ayaz Mir, a young farmer from the Shangus area of South Kashmir who has not completely given up cultivating traditional Kashmiri apples.