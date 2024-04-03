Katchatheevu | Diplomacy, statecraft, ‘whole truth’

The 30-minute media briefing by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on April 1 regarding the Katchatheevu controversy was an excessive indulgence during the election cycle for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to make some inroads into what seems a hopeless situation in Tamil Nadu.

That alone probably explains the minister’s selectivity to edit the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) archives to create a certain narrative and taking care to speak from his party office rather than use his ministry’s opulent infrastructure to conduct public diplomacy and educate the Tamil public opinion on the ‘whole truth’ why Indians cannot catch fish in the troubled waters around Katchatheevu.

Katchatheevu is one of those issues in regional politics and India’s foreign policies where the dialectics of diplomacy and statecraft, hopeless as it is already, are also intertwined with time — time past, time present, and time future. The heart of the matter, succinctly put, is that the Katchatheevu Agreement of 1974 on maritime boundary falls neatly in the ebb and flow of time between the 1964 Sirimavo-Shastri Pact on the status and future of the people of Indian origin in Ceylon and the explosive eruption of the apocalyptic Sri Lankan Civil War in 1984 and India’s wanton interference in it.