Keeping voters mesmerised, in the name of Ram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gained a reputation for using gimmicks to keep the nation’s credulous populace sedated. With the BJP falling short on most electoral promises, he is trying to sway voters by linking the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya to the committed efforts of the BJP, RSS, VHP, and the Uttar Pradesh government.
He is well aware that the abrogation of Article 370, Triple Talaq, CAA, renovation of the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, etc. will bolster the BJP’s position. Thus, to gain an advantage in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, he intends to capitalise on the Ram Temple at Ram Janma Bhoomi, which is considered a sacred occasion marking the correction of historical wrongs suffered by Hindus “during their thousand years of slavery.”
People nationwide eagerly anticipate this event, seen as the culmination of the BJP’s major ideological undertaking initiated 30 years ago by L K Advani’s Ram Janmabhoomi movement, which resulted in the demolition of Babri Masjid and pushed the party from the periphery of electoral politics to the forefront, emerging as the main opposition to the Congress.
Historical precedents illustrate the power of a single compelling argument for winning or losing elections in our country: the nationalisation of banks was sufficient to bring Indira Gandhi a huge victory in 1971; emergency alone was enough for the opposition Janata Party to win a spectacular victory in 1977; the handcuffing of Indira Gandhi won the election for Congress in 1980; the assassination of Indira Gandhi produced a spectacular victory for Congress in 1984; corruption in Bofors brought defeat to the Congress in 1989; Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination resulted in Congress’ victory in 1991.
Modi is in a “hurry” to inaugurate the temple, even though it will require more than a year and a half to complete. Opening the new temple on April 17, Ramanavami, the day of Lord Ram’s birth, would have been ideal, as suggested by many. But the prime minister wants the temple to be consecrated on January 22, as there is a chance that the Election Commission of India will issue the notification for the Lok Sabha election in April, after which he cannot be the central figure in the consecration ceremony of the temple. The Model Code of Conduct, which is likely to take effect by Rama Navami, prohibits ministers from participating in ceremonial events. The new temple’s inauguration therefore is scheduled well before April for January 22, despite the fact that work is still in progress and won’t be completed before then.
The construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is being carried out by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, and the opening of the temple and its consecration should have been at the hands of a revered, spiritual person, not by a politician and definitely not by the prime minister.
Even Sri Shankaracharya Nishchalananda Saraswati expresses disgust about the grandiose celebration for the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and calls it a political show tied to the upcoming general elections. He further says that consecrating the Ram’s idol is the responsibility of priests and sadhus, not a political spectacle. Why are so many politicians invited and expected to be present on the occassion? In his opinion, it is not appropriate for people to sit outside a temple, clapping, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the idol inside the ‘garbha griha’ or sanctum sanctorum.
Lord Rama, a central figure in the Hindu epic Ramayana, is revered as “Maryada Purushottam.” He is considered an ideal man for upholding dharma, unwavering devotion, exemplary leadership, compassion and kindness, self-discipline and sacrifice, and as an ideal husband. Despite all the obstacles--including the enigmatic, mundane, and philosophical problems--hurled at him, he followed the right path.
Is Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the righteous conduct of Lord Rama by doing the consecration pooja at the semi-constructed temple for political gain?
(The writer is a retired
Deputy Director of Boilers)