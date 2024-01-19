Keeping voters mesmerised, in the name of Ram

Modi is in a “hurry” to inaugurate the temple, even though it will require more than a year and a half to complete. Opening the new temple on April 17, Ramanavami, the day of Lord Ram’s birth, would have been ideal, as suggested by many. But the prime minister wants the temple to be consecrated on January 22, as there is a chance that the Election Commission of India will issue the notification for the Lok Sabha election in April, after which he cannot be the central figure in the consecration ceremony of the temple. The Model Code of Conduct, which is likely to take effect by Rama Navami, prohibits ministers from participating in ceremonial events. The new temple’s inauguration therefore is scheduled well before April for January 22, despite the fact that work is still in progress and won’t be completed before then.