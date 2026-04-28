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Kejriwal’s AAP | Time for reset, reform, recalibration 

Kejriwal’s AAP | Time for reset, reform, recalibration 

AAP risks the fate of other personality-driven outfits that collapse or shrink once the founder’s aura weakens.
Sayantan Ghosh
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 06:37 IST
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 06:37 IST
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