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Kerala's unfolding migrant story

Kerala's unfolding migrant story

Rising attacks on Bengali workers in the state expose how suspicion and slurs bleed into violence.
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DHNS
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 22:33 IST
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 22:33 IST
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