Spies, lies, and Khalistan

You could argue that our spooks are cutting their milk teeth, and boning up for the bigger ones. Pavan Kumar Rai, who the Canadians have expelled, we know is no diplomat and was the RAW head in Canada, although he had diplomatic cover. Before he went into RAW, he was an IPS officer of Punjab cadre, a cadre not known for subtlety in its operations. Yet, was ‘Operation Nijjar’ so clumsy and low-level as to have had Indian fingerprints all over? We shall soon know how much more practice we need to put into such efforts to prevent the ISI mark being left behind in the crime scene like a calling card; here we refer to the trademark which is identifiably Indian or Bharat as the case may be.