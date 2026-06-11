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KIA’s green blueprint

KIA’s green blueprint

Globally, airports are under rising pressure to reduce emissions, optimise resources, and integrate environmental accountability into long-term infrastructure planning.
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Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 22:43 IST
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