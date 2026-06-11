KIA’s green blueprint

<p>Shalini Rajneesh</p>.<p>The theme of this year’s World Environment Day is ‘Inspired by nature. For climate. For our future.’ Accordingly, there is a need for all to draw inspiration from nature’s sustainability, protect <br>the environment, and safeguard our future.</p>.<p>On this occasion, it is appropriate that we adopt some best practices. Therefore, I am pleased to share with you the success story of the water management practices implemented at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.</p>.<p>As the world accelerates toward net-zero targets, the aviation sector finds itself at a crossroads. Globally, airports are under rising pressure to reduce emissions, optimise resources, and integrate environmental accountability into long-term infrastructure planning. In this context, sustainability is no longer a peripheral consideration; it has emerged as a defining metric of relevance and resilience. Our vision is to grow with responsibility, balancing the approach of 3P – people, planet and profit.</p>.<p>At the Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru, sustainability is not confined to large infrastructure projects; it is deeply embedded into everyday practices and employee behaviour. Guided by the vision ‘Touch lives by nurturing a sustainable future through initiatives that drive economic, social and environmental transformation’. Our Sustainability Roadmap is built on six key pillars: </p>.KIA went above its head, Bengaluru hopes its 2nd airport won’t.<p>Water stewardship</p>.<p>Net-zero carbon emissions,</p>.<p>Community-aligned noise management</p>.<p>Circular economy</p>.<p>Sustainable procurement</p>.<p>Sustainable mobility</p>.<p>These pillars are supported by our core foundation values: corporate social responsibility (CSR), behavioural change and compliance. </p>.<p>Water stewardship is a core part of BIAL’s sustainability strategy. It has achieved a water positivity index of 2.36, meaning it replenishes more than twice the water it consumes. This is enabled through extensive rainwater harvesting, wastewater recycling, and smart water management technologies, which reduce dependence on external water sources and strengthen resilience in a water-stressed region. The Bengaluru airport recovers two-thirds of potable water requirements through the internal rainwater harvesting systems. </p>.<p>The Bengaluru airport became the first in Asia to achieve net zero GHG emissions (Scope 1&2), the highest Level 5 carbon accreditation under the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Carbon Accreditation programme. BIAL had achieved an impressive 95.6% reduction in its scope 1 and 2 emissions, seven years ahead of the initial target of 2030. This early success was driven by strong management commitment, collaborating with the stakeholders, transitioning 100% to renewable electricity, phased implementation of sustainable mobility initiatives and implementing years of energy-efficient infrastructure operations.</p>.<p>The airport is also the first in India to adopt the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD). A biodiversity index of 5.18 strengthens our commitment to biodiversity conservation with a diverse urban landscape. In our endeavour to create world-class infrastructure, we have preserved fertile topsoil which further supports our landscape development.</p>.<p>Proactively informing the planning authority of the area for incorporating noise profiles at the planning stage enables future developments to plan their mitigation measures, in line with the airport’s vision of community-aligned noise management.</p>.<p>The airport has commissioned an in-house integrated solid waste management centre, leading to zero waste to landfill. The airport’s sustainability approach combines water resilience, emissions reduction, and community-conscious environmental management into a broader roadmap that integrates sustainability into both infrastructure and everyday operations.</p>.<p>It integrated our strategic core foundational value of behavioural change – a sustainable transformation programme across the organisation enabling the implementation of sustainability steps in both professional and personal lives. This has facilitated a large amount of collaborative working and stakeholder engagement under a unified purpose which has accelerated the airport’s sustainability journey.</p>.<p>The BIAL has successfully translated its sustainability strategy into actionable, organisation-wide initiatives that deliver measurable environmental and cultural impact. If such a model is adopted by various institutions, India and Karnataka will not face shortages of water and electricity. Scientific waste management initiatives will ensure that there is no harm to the environment while also promoting biodiversity.</p>.<p>This year’s World Environment Day celebration can be made meaningful by incorporating its principles into the daily activities and institutional management practices.</p>.<p>(The writer is the chief secretary, Government of Karnataka)</p>.<p>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</p>