<p>‘I heard he sang a good song/ I heard he had a style/ And so I came to see him/ To listen for a while.../ Killing me softly with his song’.</p>.<p>In Isaac Asimov’s seminal 1950 sci-fi stories I, Robot, a set of simple rules promised to make AI robots safe and ethical. Known as the Three Laws of Robotics, they were designed to govern robots in a future where bots coexist with humans. You may have heard them: First, a robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm. Second, a robot must obey orders given by human beings, except where such orders would conflict with the First Law. Third, a robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the First or Second Laws.</p>.<p>These rules offered a comforting illusion of human control, but Asimov wasn’t presenting them as a solution to AI safety. Instead, his stories showed how even well-intentioned rules inevitably failed when confronted with real-world complexity.</p>.India’s AI policy in the global norms debate.<p>The key terms prove semantically unstable: What exactly counts as “harm”? Immediate physical injury is straightforward, but what about long-term health consequences or emotional distress?</p>.<p>The enduring lesson from I, Robot is that AI ethics cannot be reduced to a set of programmable rules. Attempts to encode morality expose contradictions rather than resolving them. Dubious solutions to an existential threat – Asimov’s laws, later the Asilomar AI Principles, and now the New Delhi AI Declaration – are killing us softly with their song: soothing melodies lulling us to our doom.</p>.<p>After Asimov showed that morality could not be coded into AI, we had to shift focus to the humans who design, build, and deploy it. Instead of rules for robots, we turn to rules for programmers and developers. This is precisely the move embodied in the Asilomar AI Principles of 2017.</p>.<p>Formulated by AI researchers, ethicists, and industry figures, the Asilomar Principles consist of 23 guidelines urging beneficial research, transparency, accountability, alignment with human values, shared prosperity, and avoidance of arms races or catastrophic risks. Over 1,000 experts signed on.</p>.<p>What we have witnessed since 2017 is that these principles are an elaborate illusion. They are unenforceable and wholly dependent on voluntary compliance. They assume that developers will slow progress for safety and prioritise collective benefit over competitive gain. In the real world of capitalism and corporate greed, this voluntarism collapses.</p>.<p>The very tech leaders who signed – including Elon Musk and Sam Altman – warn us of risks even while racing ahead. OpenAI’s pivot to a profit-driven model shows that the alignment is with business imperatives, not ethics.</p>.<p>‘Strumming our pain with his fingers/ Singing our life with his words/ Killing me softly with his song’.</p>.<p>Enter the New Delhi Declaration of 2026 (NDD26), the latest instalment in this chain of ethical illusions. Adopted at the India AI Impact Summit in February, it marked India’s bid for leadership in global AI governance.</p>.<p>The Declaration is a brief, aspirational document drawing on Indian philosophical ideals like Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya (welfare and happiness for all) and the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world as one family). These are, of course, ideals that have proven feckless in the past, and in the present are tragically refuted by the war in West Asia. The Declaration is structured around three sutras – people, planet, progress – and seven chakras: human capital development, broadening access, trustworthiness of AI systems, energy efficiency, AI in science, democratising resources, and AI for economic growth and social good.</p>.<p>What NDD26 commendably adds is a pivot toward inclusion and development. Unlike Asilomar’s Western-centric focus, New Delhi prioritises Global South imperatives such as bridging the digital divide and shared prosperity.</p>.<p>But it shares the same fundamental flaws: unenforceable and reliant on voluntary goodwill. It offers no accountability mechanisms or implementation details. Semantic instability remains: what does “trustworthiness” actually mean in practice? Like Asimov’s “harm” or Asilomar’s “human values,” these terms invite interpretation without resolution. Geopolitically, broad endorsements amid the US-China tensions reveal performative diplomacy, while investments flow to tech corporations, embedding AI deeper into capitalist incentives.</p>.<p>The farce has persisted since Asimov; ethical frameworks simulate control without substance. If we are going to invoke Indian philosophical terms, then we may also recall B R Ambedkar’s warning about our dominant ideology – it’s a palace built on the dung heap of caste inequality. The NDD26, like its predecessors, is no different: it dresses up structural inequality as inclusion, automating apathy, social exclusion, and corporate avarice through code rather than even beginning to take the threats seriously.

'Killing me softly with his song'.

The writer, as Dr Jekyll, is a Professor of Philosophy, Politics and Law, author and editor of over 20 books and counting, and as Mr Hyde, one of India's top-ranking Ironman triathletes.