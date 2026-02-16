<p>Silence and smile are two powerful words. Smile is the way to solve many problems and silence is the way to avoid many problems </p>.<p>There are many good morning messages I receive daily on WhatsApp. This particular quote somehow compelled me to think about who best personifies these words of wisdom? I didn’t have to jog my memory for long as the smiling face of my father-in-law instantly came to my mind. True to his name, Ramamurthy, he embodied the persona of Lord Rama, one of calm endurance and compassion. </p>.<p>As a young bride, I didn’t have to pretend or put a façade as he readily accepted my reticent nature without being judgmental. In fact, he put me at ease by simply smiling and nodding whenever I brought him a cup of coffee or tea. It was probably his way of approving the shy daughter-in-law. </p>.<p>Over the next few months, I realised that we shared a common interest in movies and politics. His eyes would light up whenever I shared some gossip about movie stars or the latest release. Here was a man, who derived great joy from simple things in life. Be it eating a meal in his favourite restaurant, watching a movie or writing Om Sai in a book, he had gracefully imbibed this quote of Khalil Gibran: You talk when you cease to be at peace with your thoughts. </p><p>As a retired officer from the Indian Railways, my father-in-law did not spend his free time brooding about the glory days of the past, instead, he cheerfully accepted it as a leisurely phase of life. Even when he suffered two heart attacks, he refused to become cynical or curse his fate. In a rare moment of self-expression, he once said, “Health problems can occur at any age, so no point in getting agitated. Instead, I prefer to enjoy the greater blessings of life like playing with my grandson, seeing my granddaughter graduate from IIT or watch Tendulkar play his best game.” Just when Covid-19 cases were receding, one night he had a major health setback. While getting wheeled into the ambulance, I ran up to him and said, ‘I know you will recover soon and come home’. Despite the pain, he smiled and waved goodbye. At that moment, I sensed that he was at peace with himself and the world he would soon leave behind. </p>.<p class="bodytext">It’s been four years since my father-in-law passed away. I still remember him as a man of few words but abundant in love, who showed profound warmth and kindness towards me without having to say much at all! </p>