King Charles’ portrait is artful propaganda

So much ink (if not sputum) has been splattered since the unveiling of Jonathan Yeo’s portrait of King Charles III that I had to see the painting for myself away from the online muck. It’s on display at a gallery on Pall Mall in London until mid-June before it goes into the less accessible Drapers Hall, which is reached through circuitous alleys in the shadow of the Bank of England. For now, it is appropriately on exhibition one block down from Charles II Street. As works of art go, its crimson dimensions are impressive and its visceral impact undeniable if contrapuntal, evincing scorn and laughter or tenderness and admiration. That is all to the point and beside the point.

The arguing is beside the point because royal portraiture’s role through the millennia is to project power and legitimacy; thus, disputes about an artifact’s artistic merit are secondary to its propaganda value. But it is to the point because the Windsors are 21st century monarchs whose clout is circumscribed by constitutional precepts and can only exert influence in much less dogmatic ways, including social media contretemps. The commentary has certainly come in torrents of sweetness or bile as people debate whether the portrait is becoming or unbecoming of a king, whatever that means nowadays.

And so, for the moment, this is the most famous painting in the world. It’s the kind of global preeminence the ailing Charles hasn’t much enjoyed since succeeding to the throne in September 2022. Even the eye-rolling of those who have no patience for royalty (“There are real crises in the world, people!”) help keep him and his kingdom in the global conversation. They can take some comfort in a general election taking back the spotlight in the UK.

For much of history, a portrait of a monarch or national ruler was rarely about aesthetics. What was more important was the story being told, the version of history being propagated. This has been true since the time of Alexander the Great, when his rival successors used stylized images of his tousled hair — heroically swirled by the winds of war — as emblems of their own claims to power, indeed divinity. Roman emperors were accorded sacrifice as gods, hence the many images of even minor rulers like Galba (who ruled for just over seven months). Fast forward to the last century and you have Mao Zedong in China and Joseph Stalin in the Soviet Union engaging in virtually the same kind of political idolatry. It continues in the North Korea of the Kims today.

Western Europe in the 16th and 17th centuries also produced some of the more compelling examples of art as political spin. It was the era of the doctrine of the divine right of kings, and as Roy Strong, the former director of the National Portrait Gallery in London, wrote, it was an “alliance of art and power that was of such profound significance.” The best example of this was another English monarch, and the object of Strong’s expertise, Elizabeth I. The most magnificent of these was the so-called Armada portrait that commemorated her navy’s "miraculous" victory over the Spanish fleet sent to conquer the kingdom in 1588. There are three that have survived of the English goddess — for the queen is so otherworldly she is barely human in these portraits — who has soundly defeated her enemies. So effective was the propaganda that to this day, the world has forgotten that an English Armada launched against Spain the very next year ended up an expensive failure.