KISS follows ABBA into the musical AI afterlife

The price paid for the KISS rights shows a lot of hope being pinned on the market for everything that isn’t the actual listening bit – merchandise, branding, hologram shows – which is currently worth an estimated $3.5 billion, according to consultancy MIDiA Research.

The optimistic take is that, from a fan’s point of view, there’s something encouraging about the opportunity to engage with different formats than a Spotify playlist that puts the universe of music in our pockets but lacks emotional connection to the artist.

This isn’t just about holograms or photo filters: Producer and songwriter James Blake recently launched a subscription platform called Vault, which he describes as a “backstage pass” for fans who want more from their favorite artists than they get from streaming. Spotify itself is said to be mulling “superfan clubs.” One can question how much this is really worth, but clearly the gurus of K-Pop and label Universal Music Group NV are banking on fan spending.

The worrying bit is that technology and artificial intelligence are getting so much better at capturing what makes artists human— right down to voice, playing style and composition – that artists overall are looking more vulnerable.

The “Elvis police” at the Graceland estate in the 1990s used to track down unauthorized coffee mugs and Presley impersonators to get their cut; today they’re grappling with deepfakes, voice clones and holograms. No doubt Pophouse has what it takes to protect KISS in an AI world, but a recent letter signed by hundreds of artists including Billie Eilish and Nicki Minaj suggests widespread worry from younger stars about future compensation and consent in a world of spookily powerful music-generating software.