Kutcheri characters

If you’re in the 200-rupee section with the not-so-sturdy chairs, you’re bound to feel, sometime during the concert, a mild tremor that could bring to your mind the Richter Scale. Startled, you look around to check if you have to evacuate, but it’s just the rasika next to you in the throes of ecstasy, competing with the mridangam player by using his seat like a bongo. He’s one of the Movers and Shakers, causing the whole row to vibrate, and no amount of looking at him meaningfully can make him stop.