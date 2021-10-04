Lakhimpur Kheri incident and BJP's election prospects

As assembly elections to five states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, draw close, attempts seem to be mounting in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states to dissipate the 10-month long farmers' unrest somehow. The farmers' agitation is against the reforms-oriented three farm laws that the peasantry feels will hit their livelihoods.

The Centre's 11 rounds of talks with farmer leaders have remained deadlocked. Farmers want the laws to be repealed, which the government is unwilling to do, and neither side wants to resume talks with strings attached.

Sunday's senseless mowing down of farmers protesting before a cavalcade of visiting Union minister Ajay Mishra, his son, and family members in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri comes close on the heels of last months' brutal lathi charge on dissenting farmers in Haryana's Karnal.

Four farmers, including a 65-year-old, were killed. Incensed farmers are said to have burnt down a vehicle. The minister's side has claimed four persons of his entourage died in the melee, but this is yet to be officially confirmed.

Also read: Union Minister Ajay Mishra allegedly threatened farmers before Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Promptly, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer organisations, gave a call for holding countrywide demonstrations in protest. It also highlighted a provocative speech of Mishra at the event. A video showing Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar encouraging some people to confront farmers' protests head-on also went viral on social media.

Several political parties, including the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, condemned the killing of farmers. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described the violence as "unfortunate" in a swift damage control move. The BJP is going into the Assembly elections next year in UP under his leadership, and he has the unenviable task of keeping the lid on the agitation and retaining his job.

Late yesterday evening, the UP police lodged an FIR against the minister's son in a surprise move. On their part, the SKM asserted that "despite grave provocation", their agitation was committed to non-violence.

Signals from the events of the recent past—successful farmers' mahapanchayat at UP's Muzaffarnagar, Bharat bandh and black flag protests in Haryana and UP—indicate that farmers are gearing up for a major confrontation with the government over their demands. These include repeal of the three farm laws, mandatory payment of minimum support price (MSP) for 25 notified produce and halting the proposed amendments to the Electricity Act.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his silence two days ago when in an interview, he lamented the "intellectual dishonesty and political cheating" of political parties, who in their time had backed farm sector reforms and were now criticising the government. He said it required courage to bring these laws. If farmers come up with points of disagreement, the government was willing to discuss, he said, signalling that the Centre was in no mood to revoke the new farm laws.

The criticism against the Centre is that it did not hold prior consultations with stakeholders and farmers, brought the reforms when the country was grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic, and rushed through the bills in Parliament without the scrutiny of concerned committees.

Also read: Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on 'hunger strike' following detention

Farmers say the laws that favour the corporate sector and mega agribusinesses will hurt them as there are no stiff regulations to protect their interests. One of their foremost demands is for assured MSP payment for farm produce, whether purchased within mandis or in private markets.

Agitating farmers have declared that they will align against the BJP in the forthcoming state elections in UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur. Whether farmer leaders will enter the electoral fray or put up candidates for a direct fight is unclear, but there are indications that they will back like-minded contestants.

Before it fans further unrest, the PM must rein in political entities indulging in provocative speeches and acts against farmers whose contribution kept the economy going through the devastating Covid-19 lockdown months.

The Supreme Court had early into the agitation ordered a stay on the implementation of the three laws. A committee set up by the court to study the laws and hold comprehensive consultations with stakeholders has submitted its report to the apex body, which has not been made public. The SKM has now approached the apex court for a sit-in at Jantar Mantar within the national capital Delhi.

Considering that the farming households comprise more than 50 per cent of the rural population in major states going to the polls early next year, the Centre needs to evaluate the situation afresh and come up with solutions urgently. A possible hike in the direct income support under Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi may not be enough. The decision will primarily have to be on the three new farm laws and assured payment of support price for agriculture produce.

Parties opposed to the BJP are openly warming up to peasants' cause, be it the Rashtriya Lok Dal and Samajwadi Party in UP, Indian National Lok Dal in Haryana, Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab and the Congress Party and its allies. This would hurt the BJP's prospects in the forthcoming elections, and farm laws are bound to become the central issue.

(The writer is a Delhi-based senior journalist.)