Lakshmi, work for $5T economy, your image is at stake!

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy opined recently that he was in favour of printing images of Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes to improve the Indian economy. Twitter mocked him a great deal for his remark, but I think he made an excellent point. The Panchatantra will tell you why.

Once upon a time, two good friends, a weaver and a carpenter, lived in a kingdom far, far away. One day, by chance, the weaver happened to glimpse the princess of the kingdom, and it was love at first sight. He told the carpenter that he could not live without the princess, but she was way out of his league. Now, the sympathetic carpenter hit upon a brilliant idea. He built a huge clockwork bird in the shape of Garuda with his wood and tools, dressed his friend up as Vishnu, and handed him a conch, lotus, and other paraphernalia. Dressed as Vishnu, the weaver flew directly to the princess and successfully wooed her Vatsyayana-style, after convincing her that he had chosen to grace her because she was Radha, Krishna’s lover, reborn.

From then on, the weaver frequented the princess’s quarters, always in the absence of the king. She told him that the king would be delighted to get them married, but the weaver always demurred, insisting that Vishnu could not come before the gaze of ordinary mortals. Unfortunately for the weaver, palace gossip reached the king, who was infuriated that a man managed to sneak past all the palace security and carry on a dalliance with the princess. But the princess shyly confessed to her parents that it was, in fact, Lord Vishnu who came to her every night. The king and queen were overjoyed to hear that their daughter was being courted by Vishnu himself. They both concealed themselves one night and saw Vishnu with their own eyes, arriving on his vehicle, Garuda.

A while later, the neighbouring kings waged a war against the king, but he was not worried. After all, Lord Vishnu was on his side. The king lost his kingdom bit by bit, until only his palace was left. In panic, the king sent his daughter, with fruits, fragrances and flowers, to convince Vishnu to restore the king’s honour.

The weaver told the princess, “Tell the king to attack the enemies with the entire strength of the army. I could do it myself, but if I kill all the evil ones, they will end up in Vaikunta because they died at my hands. Meanwhile, I will mount Garuda and wage war from the sky.” He hoped that the enemies would be frightened at the sight of him dressed as Vishnu in the sky, lose courage, and retreat from the battlefield.

The day dawned. The weaver brushed his teeth, mounted his wooden Garuda, and went to the battlefield. Meanwhile, the real Garuda rushed to the real Vishnu. “My Lord!”, he said, “This idiot is waging war pretending to be you. If he falls in battle, who will worship us?”

Lord Vishnu suggested, “You enter into the wooden Garuda, and I will enter into the weaver. We cannot afford to have him lose the battle.”

And so, the weaver managed to vanquish the opposing army. He married the princess with the happy consent of the king and queen.

To get back to images of Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes, don’t you see now what a great idea it is? Embarrassed at being associated with currency notes in this economy and worried about her image, Goddess Lakshmi might just grace us with a $5 trillion-dollar economy soon!