Lalbagh mornings

“If you want to study further, do it now; there are fewer chances that you’ll later.” These were my mom’s words when my sister and I announced we had found a job, but it involved night shifts. I felt secure, as my sister would also be there with me at work. However, mom insisted I pursue a master’s degree. We have had great parents, but it was my mom who has been our role model. Mom is the way she is, thanks to my grandfather. He was a strict disciplinarian but childlike with children. It was mandatory for my mother to wake up early and do all the household work before she left for her ball badminton practice at 5:30 am every day. But 45 years ago, she had my thatha’s blessings to play ball badminton, wearing a skirt. She also received the Star of India award twice, she recalls.