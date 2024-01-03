Language of love

I asked Ahmad, the driver, in Kannada about the traffic. He was blank and realising he was not a local, I switched to Hindi. Ahmad was from Gujarat. My conversing in Hindi eased him to open up. He exclaimed understanding Kannada was difficult, and he would never be able to learn it. I retorted that many auto drivers effortlessly spoke Hindi, English, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. He must learn Kannada to respond to passengers. On seeing his skeptical face (in the rear view mirror), the language teacher-educator in me explained that he needed to listen to “Kannada” programmes on his mobile’s FM radio, where the jockey usually speaks a mixture of Kan-Hin-Glish, this would help him in gradually understanding Kannada. I had learned Kannada over a year; he would take six months, benefiting from passengers’ interactions.