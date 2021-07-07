Last 60 days and one nation one election

Ever since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) performed poorly in the recent round of Assembly polls, a reshuffle, even expansion, of the Union council of ministers has looked imminent.

There is finally hope, for the first time since the country re-elected this government 25 months ago, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would induct technocrats better skilled to shore up the country's falling economic indicators.

The PM could also rope in the more dynamic of the BJP leaders to redress the talent deficit in the Union cabinet, exposed most notably during the Covid-19 spread.

The usually reliable sources in the government have suggested the Cabinet expansion could see the entry of some of the more educated BJP leaders in the council, like those who are doctorates or have post-graduate degrees. There would be more representation to the BJP's allies and also to Dalits and OBCs, they say.

Would the PM have mulled expanding his council if not for the BJP's poor results in the Assembly polls to four states and one Union Territory announced on May 2, particularly the BJP's loss in West Bengal?

Would the BJP's leadership have pondered mending relations with allies by giving them more representation in the council or induct Dalits and OBCs if not for the forthcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh?

The Modi government, it would seem, has in the past couple of months become more receptive to criticism on the economic downturn and its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Modi government has also taken a slew of decisions in the two months between May 2 and now. It will surely take several more pro-people decisions in the eight months to the next round of Assembly polls to UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. The trigger for these decisions is undoubtedly the May 2 results and nervousness about the next round of polls.

Beyond the debate over whether a heterogeneous country like India is served any purpose by holding simultaneous polls, the PM's plan of 'one nation one election' might save the exchequer money. It could also reduce the expenditure political parties make on election campaigning. But is 'one nation one poll' a panacea for people?

From the evidence of the last eight weeks, frequent elections do seem to spur governments, even those with big majorities like the current Union government, to be more responsive to the urgent needs of the people.

Take, for example, the issue of the price of Covid-19 vaccines. In its manifesto for the Bihar Assembly polls in October 2020, the BJP promised free vaccines to the people of Bihar if it were to win. It forgot the pledge once it won.

On June 7, a little over a month after the Assembly election results and an unsavoury tussle with state governments later, the PM addressed the nation to announce free Covid-19 vaccines for all. Less than a week later, the GST Council slashed tax on Covid-19 related medicines, testing kits and oxygen concentrators.

There have also been other piecemeal decisions, including subsidy to farmers on fertilizers, to provide salve to people brought to their knees because of job losses, inflation and Covid-19 deaths. Would this be as readily forthcoming if not for polls in Punjab and UP in February 2022?

Events in Afghanistan seem to have contributed to the Centre initiating the dialogue with Kashmir-based political parties. But would a government euphoric by its electoral triumphs shown similar sagacity to talk to a group of political leaders it had termed the 'Gupkar gang'?

Currently, the 53-member council of ministers has only one ally in it, Ramdas Athawale of the Republican Party of India (A). A government that swears by cooperative federalism should have accommodated more of its partners from among the regional parties. But the BJP's success in Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 Lok Sabha had meant it dropped ally Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel from the council of ministers. Patel is likely to return with the BJP nervous about the UP Assembly polls.

Similarly, the Janata Dal (United) and its leader Nitish Kumar, the BJP's most significant ally after the Akalis and Shiv Sena exited from the NDA, have faced the ignominy of being ignored for the last one year. The BJP has finally taken to accord him more respect.

The Modi government and the larger Sangh Parivar have reached Dalits through social welfare schemes in the last seven years. Still, Thaawarchand Gehlot was a rare Dalit representation from the BJP ranks in the council of ministers. Would more Dalits had found entry if not for forthcoming elections in Punjab, which has the highest Dalit population in the country, and in UP, where Dalits are a significant electoral group?

The size of the council of ministers should not exceed 15 per cent of the strength of the Lok Sabha. With 53-members, the council of ministers is currently a lean one. The PM can add another 29 but did not in the last 25-months ostensibly because of the 'maximum governance, minimum government' promise.

Ironically, the constant elections have forced the PM and his advisors to induct better talent, even if it might mean a bigger council of ministers.