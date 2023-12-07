Last day. Last dosa

It was time for us to be ushered in, and we entered wondering if the place would convey the momentous occasion. But no—all was as usual. The bustling waiters, the cleaning boys, the women at the cashier desks, and even the items we could choose to order. As we waited, a threesome sat at our table and began to tell us that it was their family who originally started this place. Apparently the present owner’s father was reluctant to buy it and was offered an Ambassador car as a bonus! True or not, the story blended with an air of nostalgia.