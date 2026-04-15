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Lasting memory of brief encounters

Lasting memory of brief encounters

Reading this book, DVG’S Gnapaka Chitrashale, an illuminating series on the lives and times of great achievers of old Mysuru springs to mind.
Mirle Karthik
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 22:34 IST
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OpinionRight in the middle

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