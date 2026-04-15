Lasting memory of brief encounters

<p>‘A towering personality,’ an oft (mis)used expression, perhaps best describes, both literally and figuratively the man, who quietly, unobtrusively strode the domains of the world of letters. Tall, swarthy, heavily built, thick glasses from behind which shone a pair of eyes that exuded erudition, a gravelly rasping voice that could both deter and enchant, S R Ramaswamy, who moved on from earthly engagements to higher planes of consciousness recently was many things at once.</p>.<p>A deeply read scholar in Kannada and English, a journalist, an administrator, a vast reservoir of knowledge, an engaging raconteur, and much more. He exemplified the old Mysurean way of life – deep learning, simple living, an epicurean love for cultural pursuits all couched in that simple attire of cotton dhoti and shirt. When one reads his Deevatigegalu, painting fascinating portraits of the great men of Mysuru of yesteryears like A R Krishnashastri, Rallapalli Anantha Krishna Sharma, S Srikanta Shastri, D V Gundappa (DVG) among others, the common thread that runs through the personalities profiled in the book and himself is unmissable – scholarship of high order, disdain for fame and publicity, prolific written output, diligence and thoroughness in any task undertaken and most importantly, that rare quality of humility and nobility of character. Reading this book, DVG’S Gnapaka Chitrashale, an illuminating series on the lives and times of great achievers of old Mysuru springs to mind. </p>.A seer’s will of legacy .<p>A protégé of D V Gundappa, it would not be wrong to say that he shouldered the onerous task of preserving DVG’s the legacy. The vast literary oeuvre of DVG, both in Kannada and in English found an able hand in Ramaswamy to help them see the light of day with his equally sincere and dedicated team. The Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs, established by DVG himself, found itself prospering and achieving the status of a place for intellectual gatherings and study under the able stewardship of Ramaswamy. Encouraging both young and old to participate in the debates and discussions, he gave freely of his time and energy to foster the pursuit of intellectual growth. </p>.<p>Just listening to him was a lesson in deep erudition and profound respect for knowledge in all its varied manifestations. As Indian spirituality declares “the words and even the silence of the great ones” are ennobling. Which reminds one of the great respect and reverence he had for the saint of Holenarsipura Adhyatma Prakasha Karyalaya, Sacchidanandendra Saraswati Swamiji. He would get emotional recounting the spiritual brilliance and detachment of the Swamiji, with whom he had been closely associated. Unfailingly attending the annual aradhana observances at the Bengaluru branch, he would show the life of the Swamiji and other noble souls was a reiteration of the principles outlined in the Bhagavad Gita. </p>.<p>From the worldly viewpoint, eighty eight is a ripe old age to move on. Nobody knows about the hereafter. My brief encounters with S R Ramaswamy are all that I cherish and reverentially remember.</p>.<p>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</p>