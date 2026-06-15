Law’s identity crisis on trafficking

<p>Prajwala v. Union of India (2026 INSC 609) has rightly been acclaimed as a landmark decision in favour of the victims of trafficking. Much of the commentary surrounding the judgment has been on the recognition of rehabilitation, dignity, and victim-centred protection. But such readings are at risk of missing the most important aspect of the decision: beneath its directions on rehabilitation lies a deeper doctrinal critique of India’s anti-trafficking framework. </p>.<p>The judgment reveals a situation where there are two competing notions of trafficking that have never been successfully reconciled. At one level, the law continues to approach trafficking through the lens of prostitution regulation. At another, it increasingly understands trafficking as a broader offence of exploitation. These two frameworks have different assumptions and goals, and can often result in conflicting outcomes. Prajwala is not just about the rights it affirms, but the uneasy questions it poses on the consistency of anti-trafficking law.</p>.<p>This is an apparent contradiction that can be attributed to the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITPA), 1956. The statute is the result of an abolitionist attitude towards prostitution as outlined in the 1949 Convention for the Suppression of the Traffic in Persons and of the Exploitation of the Prostitution of Others, which India honoured as part of the convention. The tenet was that prostitution, especially when third parties benefit from it, is exploitative. </p>.'Operation Toofan': Kerala to launch major drive against drug trafficking .<p>Thus, brothel keeping, procuring, detaining persons in brothel premises for the purpose of prostitution, and living off of the proceeds of prostitution are all criminalised. Parliament inserted Sections 370 and 370A in the Indian Penal Code,1860, through the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013, which is now reproduced under Sections 143 and 144 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The provision, based on the Palermo Protocol, shifted the focus from trafficking as a crime of morality to trafficking as a crime of exploitation. It involves an act, a prohibited means, and a purpose of exploitation. Recruitment, transportation, harbouring or receipt of persons only becomes a crime if it is based on coercion, fraud, deception, abuse of power, or abuse of vulnerability.</p>.<p>In the original 2004 Prajwala petition, the petitioners pointed out that the rescued persons were often treated as criminals and not victims. It recorded poor rescue techniques, poor post-rescue protection, and a lack of meaningful rehabilitation processes. In particular, it stated that without a strong system of victim protection, rescue would often be counter-productive, as victims were returning to the same circumstances of exploitation from which they were rescued. </p>.<p>In two decades, it was accepted by nearly all the stakeholders that there is a need for reform. The Union government repeatedly told the Supreme Court that it would enact the necessary legislation. Inter-ministerial committees were formed, draft trafficking Bills were prepared and revised in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2021. There was, however, no legislation enacted as a consequence by Parliament to combat trafficking. At the same time, plans for an Organised Crime Investigation Agency with a focus on tackling trafficking networks were shelved. What was left behind were a series of statutes, schemes and institutions that worked in isolation and not unified under a single set of legislation.</p>.<p>The court’s disdain of this situation is apparent throughout the judgment. It notes that there has been a repeated call over successive governments for a comprehensive legislation, which has never come to fruition. Through the BNS and the enlargement of the jurisdiction of National Investigation Agency (NIA), there are still loopholes regarding protection, rehabilitation, rescue plan, and institutional coordination.</p>.<p>These gaps are apparent when it comes to sex trafficking. The ITPA’s implementation frequently fails to differentiate between trafficking victims and voluntary adult sex workers, and persons associated with the sex trade whose actions may not meet ITPA’s threshold requirements of Section 143 BNS. Investigations usually target raids at brothels but recruiters, transporters, financiers and organised criminal networks remain unchecked. </p>.<p>It stated that human trafficking is an organised crime that is supported by complicated financial arrangements, money laundering, and multi-state networks. However, enforcement efforts are overwhelmingly focused <br>on instances of exploitation, rather than on the systems that perpetuate the exploitation.</p>.<p>This critique reveals the doctrinal tension that lies at the core of the Indian anti-trafficking law. Trafficking remains an organised crime and investigation needs to be directed towards coercive networks, money flows, and criminal enterprises. In the context of prostitution, raids and rescue operations are obviously the predominant enforcement measures. </p>.<p>It is in this context that the court’s emphasis on informed consent, individual assessment, and victim autonomy assumes greater significance. These directions are often discussed as matters of rehabilitation policy. In reality, they reflect a deeper shift in legal reasoning. The court repeatedly stresses that victims cannot be treated as passive objects of State intervention. Adult persons cannot automatically be institutionalised merely because they have been found in situations associated with commercial sexual exploitation. Meaningful inquiries must precede decisions regarding rehabilitation and restoration.</p>.<p>The consequences go beyond sexual exploitation for commercial gain. Today, trafficking in persons is defined as forced labour, domestic servitude, child trafficking, forced begging, cyber trafficking, and other organised trafficking. This contradiction is not addressed by Prajwala. Nor can it. Parliament must take up that task. </p>.<p>The judgment does achieve an equally important task as it reveals the conceptual disillusionment that has long lurked under the anti-trafficking legislation in India. The court’s Victim Protection Plan serves as temporary scaffolding, but cannot replace legislative clarity. Strengthening enforcement efforts or the establishment of more shelter homes or better rehabilitation schemes are not the only things that will safeguard the future of anti-trafficking law in India. Prajwala must, therefore, not only be recalled as a rehabilitation verdict, but as a warning. </p>.<p><em>(Choubey is Faculty Convenor, Centre for Labour Law and Research (CLLR), National University of Study and Research in Law, Ranchi; Sumit is student co-convenor, CLLR)</em></p><p>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</p>