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Law’s identity crisis on trafficking

Law’s identity crisis on trafficking

By drawing a distinction between trafficking and voluntary sex work, the Prajwala verdict revealed deeper problems with anti-trafficking framework
Sumit Kumar Singh
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 19:41 IST
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