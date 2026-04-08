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Leadership for a more liveable city

Leadership for a more liveable city

As civic polls approach, the central question is not just who wins, but who will take ownership of solving Bengaluru’s problems
Santosh Nargund
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 19:27 IST
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 19:27 IST
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