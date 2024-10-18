Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Leadership in ethics and philanthropy moves from Tatas to tech firms

Leadership in ethics and philanthropy moves from Tatas to tech firms

It augurs well that the sunrise industries which are now the powerhouses of the economy are also seen as the most ethical

Follow Us :

Sushma Ramachandran
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 05:27 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionRatan TataTata

Follow us on :

Follow Us