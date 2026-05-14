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Leading life, one frame at a time

Leading life, one frame at a time

What a journey it has been, from being boodu kumbalakai to thin and weak to a robust and impressive physique back to moderately built!
Sridhara Bhadravati
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 19:44 IST
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 19:44 IST
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OpinionRight in the middle

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