Learn grammar, don’t get Rashtrapati wrong

Sanskrit grammarians of yore fussed over every prefix, suffix, tense, and declension, to an unimaginable degree. If you go by their earnest deliberations, the word Sanskrit alone has eighteen grammatically correct variations: samskrita, samsskrita, samskkrita, samssskkkrita… (most impossible to pronounce). Just imagine how many incorrect variations there might be! They would be delighted to know that their hard work of centuries is finally in the limelight, now that politicians in India are deliberating about the correctness of words. I am speaking, of course, of the recent controversy surrounding a politician who referred to the new President of India, Droupadi Murmu, as the Rashtrapatni instead of Rashtrapati.

The famous grammarian Patanjali, writing over two millennia before us, was a real stickler for using the right words. At the very start of his Mahabhashya, he gives a long list of reasons we should all study grammar. “Lest we become barbarians,” is one of his reasons. The other is dharma. Using words correctly is dharma, says Patanjali, which implies that using them incorrectly is a matter of great adharma.

What then, is the quickest way to learn to use words correctly and stock up on dharma? Brihaspati once gave Indra language lessons by making him memorise all the words in the language. This was a poor strategy. The lessons went on for 36,00,000 years but went nowhere. A more sensible strategy — learn the template upon which words are constructed. Imagine a small pocketbook of rules that can be combined to generate every word in Sanskrit, even those that are yet to be used, or even thought of. This is Sanskrit Grammar — Vyakarana Shastra — and it is one of the marvels of ancient Indian thought.

Let us now come back to our point about rashtrapati. We know that pati means husband and patni means wife. However, pati also means ‘head’ or ‘lord,’ as is seen in words like bhupati and narapati, both meaning king. When pati means ‘head’, it works for both genders. The Kashika-vritti, an authoritative grammatical treatise, says that the female head of a village can be called gramapati. Gramapatni would be decisively wrong here. Therefore, the correct term is rashtrapati — we don’t need to hunt for a new word.

The same is true for guru — you can use it for both men and women, though the word itself is masculine. Curiously, in Sanskrit, the word’s gender need not match the gender of the thing it refers to. In Sanskrit, your wife can be masculine (dara), your friend can be neuter (mitra), and your pencil can be feminine (lekhani).

In the Sanskritic tradition, readers and writers show great humility towards the authors of old — “It’s all there in their words already; I am merely restating what they already knew for beginners to understand”. But perhaps, after this episode, we may venture to be bold enough to append a new line to Patanjali’s work, adding a new reason to learn grammar — to avoid making a faux pas in Parliament!

(The author is a University of Toronto doctoral student in Religion oscillates between scholarly pursuits and abject laziness.)