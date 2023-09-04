Learning with life, the teacher

Trying to be “over-sincere” can sometimes lead to disastrous consequences! I still recall a time when I had just begun working as a middle school teacher in New Delhi. In my excitement to impress the principal with my dedication by presenting the report card ‘’first thing first’’, I completely forgot to cover it decently, as per school guidelines. In the end, the clumsily wrapped package only made my principal frown and my colleagues grin with glee!
Over time, I managed to iron out those initial hiccups, though I remained that teacher who wore her heart on her sleeve, often shedding tears all too often. So much so that when I joined the workforce as a full-fledged teacher, I somehow managed to forget that I very much needed that pervasive work-life’ balance and completely immersed myself in school and teaching. I am ashamed to admit that all too often I missed the weddings of just about every friend and even missed out on family functions.
Fortunately for me, good sense prevailed not too long after. I slowed down a bit, as they say, to smell the roses. I also made an effort to reach out to my relatives just a wee bit more. Interestingly enough, it was around that time that a young girl in my dance class asked me, while I was still a teacher, “Akka, what do you want to become…?” I was amused. I was already a teacher. What more could I be? That was then.
But now, after all these years, I can look back and remark with pride that my journey as a writer and, more importantly, as a human being may not have been easy, but let me admit with full honesty that it was a step upwards towards attaining enlightenment of sorts. All those years of schooling plus umpteen years at college never managed to make a dent in my system until I began writing. It was then that I realised what conformity was all about. Just as there are rules to be followed on the cricket field, there are rules in the boardroom and, yes, even in the forums within which writers dwell.
I do admit that I still have miles to go before I attain that level of maturity, but, today, I can say confidently that the transformation into a mature human being, one that began as a teacher, leading me earnestly into this profession of writer, has definitely begun, all courtesy of DH. And, today, I say, with all the humility I can muster, “I write; therefore, I am...”