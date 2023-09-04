Learning with life, the teacher

But now, after all these years, I can look back and remark with pride that my journey as a writer and, more importantly, as a human being may not have been easy, but let me admit with full honesty that it was a step upwards towards attaining enlightenment of sorts. All those years of schooling plus umpteen years at college never managed to make a dent in my system until I began writing. It was then that I realised what conformity was all about. Just as there are rules to be followed on the cricket field, there are rules in the boardroom and, yes, even in the forums within which writers dwell.