Left with ‘a s d f'

There were very few typing institutes back in the 1970s, when I was growing up in the coastal town of Mangalore (now Mangaluru). To instill discipline in me, my elders in the family insisted that I learn some skills and soon decided to send me to a typing institute. They had two reasons: one, of course, was to help me find a livelihood, and the other was to teach me the importance of learning a skill and how it will improve with practice.